Metro officer rear-ended, injured during traffic stop - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro officer rear-ended, injured during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Officer rear-ended on I-215. Officer rear-ended on I-215.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro Police said an officer in one of their unmarked vehicles was rear-ended while on a traffic stop on I-215 near Eastern Avenue.

The crash happened at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro said the officer was being treated for at University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

It's too early in the investigation to determine whether there will be criminal charges, or if alcohol was involved, police said. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.