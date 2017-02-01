Witness sought in N. Las Vegas crash that killed detective

Police sift through the wreckage left by a crash that involved a North Las Vegas police detective on Jan. 6, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A driver in a black, full-size pickup truck who was near the scene of a crash that killed a North Las Vegas police detective last month is being sought.

According to North Las Vegas police, the driver is a potential witness in the crash that happened in the area of Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Jan. 6.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a black, full-size pickup that may be a Chevrolet or GMC make.

The driver may have also wore a long-sleeve tan shirt.

According to police, the vehicle was seen passing through the parking lot of the North Las Vegas Justice Court and parking at the scene of the crash. Detectives believe the driver or anyone else in the vehicle may have valuable information in support of the case.

Police added the witness is not in trouble.

Police said Det. Chad Parque was hit by a wrong-way driver in the incident. The other driver in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. It was unclear whether that driver would be cited. Police said they are waiting on various pieces of evidence from the crash scene such as GPS and speed.

The wrong-way driver has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone who can help locate the driver of the vehicle or has information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

