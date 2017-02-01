Free tax services offered to seniors and low-income residents

Volunteers will help qualified seniors and low-income residents with their tax returns.

The volunteers from AARP and the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will assist with personal income tax form preparation and electronic filing at five city of Las Vegas senior or community centers starting in February.

Income tax restrictions will apply for free help. Volunteers have been trained to assist with 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ forms for those with a taxable income up to $54,000. Tax payers with complex returns are advised to seek paid advice.

Appointments are required and residents should bring a copy of their 2015 income tax return, social security card, photo identification and applicable 2016 paperwork.

Here are the locations:

Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 north J Street, call 702-229-6125 for appointments

Stupak Community Center Computer Lab, 251 west Boston Avenue, call 702-732-2052 for appointments

Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 east Bonanza Road, call 702-229-6454 for appointments

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 601 north Buffalo Drive, call 702-229-1702 for appointments

Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Avenue, call 702-229-1600 for appointments

Information on AARP can be found online here and information for VITA can be found online here.

