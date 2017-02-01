With Las Vegas in limbo, San Diego enters fray for Raiders

Lease plans revealed Thursday calls for the Raiders to build their Las Vegas home on the Russell Road plot west of Interstate 15.

Lease plans revealed Thursday calls for the Raiders to build their Las Vegas home on the Russell Road plot west of Interstate 15.

Renderings were presented of a stadium built for the NFL's Raiders on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

A move to San Diego could be in the works for the Raiders.

A spokesperson for Mayor Kevin Faulconer confirmed to FOX5 that he discussed the team with the NFL on Monday.

The spokesperson said the discussions included the “Raiders situation among other topics.”

The spokesperson added Faulconer spoke to the NFL several times since the Chargers announced they were leaving.

"Timing is everything," said NFL Insider Joe Arrigo. "There's no better time to get something out publicly than right now."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell likely expected to field a number of questions on Wednesday about the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, he spent a great deal of time answering questions about San Diego's stadium situation.

"San Diego? Listen. I've made this clear before. We were disappointed to have to leave San Diego. We couldn't get a stadium done," said Goodell. "For any team to relocate to San Diego at this point in time, we're going to have to find a solution to that stadium problem... after probably 15 years of effort."

The "stadium problem" in San Diego is similar to the stadium problem in Oakland. Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego wasn't good enough to keep the Chargers.

"It would be cheaper to renovate Qualcomm than it would be the Oakland Colosseum," said Arrigo, who estimated that renovation would cost $900 million. "There's 750 million reasons why Las Vegas is ahead of San Diego right now."

There are also 650 million reasons why Raiders fans in Las Vegas are more nervous than they were last week.

A move from Oakland to Las Vegas was put in jeopardy after Sheldon Adelson withdrew his financing for a new stadium and Goldman Sachs confirmed there is no deal without the casino mogul.

Arrigo said he doesn't think that means the Raiders will suddenly want to run to San Diego.

"I'll put it to you like this, San Diego couldn't get a deal done with the Chargers for over 15 years," said Arrigo. "Why would they bend over backwards and get a deal done for the Raiders who was their arch rival during the 50+ years they were in San Diego?"

Arrigo said he has heard rumors that Adelson's withdrawal from the plan could just be a negotiating tactic. He also admitted he hopes those rumors are accurate.

"Until (Adelson) says, 'I am completely out. We are not going forward,' I mean why would he -- this is his legacy!" said Arrigo. "Why would he abandon it? Really? In the 4th quarter, with two minutes to go? I can't wrap my head around it."

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said he hadn't heard much about San Diego's interest in the Raiders. He said his focus is making sure Las Vegas is ready for the NFL owners meeting in March, with or without Adelson's money.

"I don't know how seriously we could take it," said Sisolak. "I don't know how that one could happen."

