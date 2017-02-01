Man killed in crash on Vegas Drive identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man who was killed in a possible high speed crash on Sunday has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified 56-year-old Dale Roberts as the victim in the crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Roberts was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Vegas Drive and Robin Street, near Simmons Street when it crossed the median and struck a retaining wall. The vehicle then flipped over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.