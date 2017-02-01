Man killed in crash on Vegas Drive identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in crash on Vegas Drive identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
A man who was killed in a possible high speed crash on Sunday has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified 56-year-old Dale Roberts as the victim in the crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Roberts was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Vegas Drive and Robin Street, near Simmons Street when it crossed the median and struck a retaining wall. The vehicle then flipped over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

