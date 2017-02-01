Woman killed in crash near Alta, Decatur identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman killed in crash near Alta, Decatur identified

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officials have identified a woman killed in a crash on Jan. 26.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 48-year-old Courtney Shoemaker.

Las Vegas Metro police said Shoemaker was killed in the crash on 4629 Alta Drive, near Decatur Boulevard after her vehicle went through numerous block walls.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

