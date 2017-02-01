200 positions available at Henderson job fair

The city of Henderson is looking to fill more than 200 seasonal and part-time positions at a job fair.

The fair will take place on Feb. 25 at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center and Aquatic Complex on 1975 Galleria Drive, near Patrick Lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Available positions include lifeguards, recreation assistants, senior recreation assistants and team leads. Anyone 16 years and older is welcome to stop by the fair, meet staff and learn more about the openings.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo ID, resume, and be prepared for an on-site interview. Lifeguard candidates who have not previously completed training certification may be asked to take part in an in-water skills test.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online prior to the fair. Some candidates will be hired on the spot. A parent or guardian may need to sign paperwork for candidates under the age of 18.

