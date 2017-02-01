Metro to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday

A sign signifies the start of a checkpoint in the Las Vegas Valley in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas Metro police will be reminding motorists to drive sober on Super Bowl Sunday.

The department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Valley.

Metro officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol in hopes of reducing the impact of impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

While the department did not identify the location of the checkpoint, they said it is in an area where they’ve received 33 calls for collisions and 21 calls for service involving impaired drivers. The last checkpoint held in the same area resulted in 23 arrests for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.