Gunshots exchanged in convenience store robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for an armed robber after gunshots were exchanged overnight at a convenience store in the north part of town.

Officers were called to the area of Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a robbery that occurred at a business.

Metro said a man, armed with a semi-automatic weapon, threatened the store clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, but gunshots were then exchanged between the two.

No one ended up being struck in the shooting and police reported no injuries in the incident.

Police did not release what the robber left the scene with, as he fled the business on foot southbound.

The suspect was described by Metro as a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, medium build and armed with a firearm. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

