Pizza delivery man shot in the neck, returns to work within hours

A 64-year-old pizza delivery man survived a gun shot to the neck during a robbery. It happened near Nellis Air Force Base Sunday afternoon.

Bill Fredlund said he was making a delivery when someone came up to him and asked for the pizza. He handed it over.

“He said, ‘Give me your money,’” Fredlund said. “And I said, ‘Eff you,’ and he dropped me with a 9 mm glock.”

“I fell to the ground and grabbed my neck because blood was spurting out of my neck,” Fredlund said.

John Campbell said his sister heard a noise Sunday, looked outside and saw a man lying on the ground.

“She said, ‘He was shot in the neck and bleeding really bad,’” Campbell said.

Somehow, Fredlund is doing just fine. So fine, he barely missed any work.

“I got shot in my neck and it went out my back,” he said. “I was shot at 2:30, but was back here (to work) by 8:00.”

He said it’s a miracle he's alive and there’s a reason he survived.

“It wasn’t my time. If you believe in God, you know only he knows when is your time.”

As for the people responsible, Fredlund said he isn’t angry with them.

“I’m not going to judge you. Let God judge you.”

Fredlund said people have been reaching out, asking to assist him. He said he'd love the help.

“If anyone feels the need to help me, come buy a pizza. Make me happy,” he said.

Fredlund said he’s back working 12 hours a day at Manhattan Pizza on Craig Road, making deliveries.

Metro police arrested three people for the crime. Darrell Lamont Fisher and Quuneke Thompson were charged with attempted murder and robbery. Odell Otis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three were booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

