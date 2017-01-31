Man pulled from house fire in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near Simmons Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard on Jan. 31, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

A man with a disability was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a home Tuesday evening during a fire emergency in North Las Vegas, fire officials said.

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire call on a single-story home at 2128 Lawry Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Avenue.

#NLVFD fire update 2128 Lawry, 6 adults, 2 children displaced, 1 adult Male pulled from house fire and transported to UMC in serious Cond. — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) February 1, 2017

Eight people were displaced as a result of the incident. The man pulled from the home was transported to University Medical Center, NLVFD said.

The fire department ruled the cause was from accidental smoking. The fire destroyed one room and damaged other parts of the house, the fire department said.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.