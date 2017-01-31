Man pulled from house fire in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man pulled from house fire in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near Simmons Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard on Jan. 31, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5) North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near Simmons Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard on Jan. 31, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A man with a disability was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a home Tuesday evening during a fire emergency in North Las Vegas, fire officials said.

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire call on a single-story home at 2128 Lawry Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Avenue.

Eight people were displaced as a result of the incident. The man pulled from the home was transported to University Medical Center, NLVFD said.

The fire department ruled the cause was from accidental smoking. The fire destroyed one room and damaged other parts of the house, the fire department said.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.

