Nevada lawmakers, attorney general react to Supreme Court pick

Nevada's Congressional delegates, state level lawmakers and the Nevada Attorney General responded to Pres. Donald Trump's nomination for the Supreme Court Tuesday night.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-NV, released the following statement after the nomination was made Tuesday evening:

“Tonight, President Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States, and I hope to fill this vacancy with a well-qualified candidate who supports a conservative judicial philosophy. I look forward to meeting with Neil Gorsuch and vetting his qualifications as we begin this important process."

"It’s critical this seat is occupied by someone who can live up to the legacy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia,” Heller said.

In contrast, Rep. Dina Titus, D-NV, said lamented in the politicized obstruction of confirming former Pres. Barack Obama's choices to fill the vacancy:

“It cannot be forgotten that Republicans took unprecedented measures to politicize and obstruct the confirmation of President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland. Those actions resulted in what is a stolen Supreme Court seat that favors extremists and will have lasting repercussions for our democracy. Judge Gorsuch is the wrong choice for the future of our country. His presence on the nation’s highest court jeopardizes women’s health care, collective bargaining, environmental protections, campaign finance reform, LGBT rights, and voter access, among other vital issues for the American people. We need a justice who will represent the values of all Americans – not the political priorities of an elite few.”

Assemblymen Nelson Araujo, D-District 3, and Justin Watkins, D-District 35, announced they will host a press conference to denounce President Trump’s nomination of Gorsuch and announce their respective legislation to combat what they called Gorsuch's "anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ agenda."

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued the following statement after the nomination:

“I commend the president on his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. From his ten years of experience as a federal circuit court judge who decided thousands of cases to his time at the Department of Justice, Judge Gorsuch has a proven track record of faithfully upholding the Constitution, maintaining the separation of powers, and respecting that the proper role of a judge is to say what the law is, not what it should be. Like Justice Scalia whose seat he will fill, Judge Gorsuch follows the text and original meaning of the Constitution, and will serve the American people well. I urge Congress to approve his nomination without delay," Laxalt said.

