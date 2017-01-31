Lockdown lifted at school near Rainbow and Tropicana

A CCSD police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)

Marion B. Earl Elementary School in the west Las Vegas Valley was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, Clark County School District police confirmed.

CCSD police said the lockdown stemmed from a nearby investigation by Las Vegas Metro police.

According to Metro, officers were called at 1:40 p.m. to the 6800 block of West Tropicana Avenue. A person reported being the target of four to five rock-throwing juveniles.

Police said the juveniles began hurling rocks at patrol officers when they arrived. The group then hopped over a wall, with one of them appearing to have a handgun and another holding what looked like a rifle.

According to police, one of the weapons was left behind and later determined to be an airsoft gun.

CCSD police later said the lockdown was lifted, which happened at 2:45 p.m. Metro noted the lockdown would be lifted due to everyone involved being in custody or being identified.

The district said there was no disruption to the regularly scheduled dismissal at 3:11 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

