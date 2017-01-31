Henderson police to crack down on impaired drivers

Henderson police are reminding citizens to not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol during an enforcement campaign.

The department will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to make the roadways safer and crack down on impaired driving. The enforcement starts Wednesday and runs through Feb. 15.

Law enforcement agencies are running the campaign during the Super Bowl to remind drivers to be safe while watching the big game.

Super Bowl party hosts should make sure guests who drink have a sober ride home, the department said. Hosts should also determine when to stop serving alcoholic beverages, such as the end of the third quarter, which is when NFL stadiums stop selling alcohol.

The department wants to remind citizens that laws prohibiting operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana have not change and will be strictly enforced as well.

Henderson police received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 campaigns. The enforcement events during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted and impaired driving.

