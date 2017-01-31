Nevada casinos win about $11.3 billion in 2016, up from 2015

A patron uses a slot machine in an undated image. (File)

Nevada officials say gambling revenue in the state was up 1.3 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday said the state's casinos won about $11.3 billion during the last calendar year.

Slot machines accounted for 63.6 percent of the total.

Revenue from Las Vegas Strip casinos totaled about $6.3 billion in 2016, an increase of less than 1 percent compared with 2015.

Downtown Las Vegas casino revenue was up 4.2 percent last year, at about $565 million.

Reno casinos recorded wins of $596 million. That's a 4.5 percent increase over the year before.

Nevada gambling revenue has stayed relatively flat since 2009. It hasn't rebounded to pre-recession levels of a decade ago.

