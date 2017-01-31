NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas

Semitrucks holding the vehicles for the NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway paraded up Las Vegas Boulevard on March 5, 2014. (Source: Brian Jones/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The NASCAR Hauler Parade will return to Las Vegas after a one-year hiatus.

The parade will kick off at the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign on Las Vegas Boulevard at 6 p.m. on March 9th.

Police will escort approximately 40 bright colored 18-wheeled haulers as they make their way from the Las Vegas Strip to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Weekend starts on March 10 with Stratosphere Pole Day, then continues to NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday and wraps up with the 20th Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

More information on NASCAR weekend can be found online here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.