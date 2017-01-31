Suspect who shot at Las Vegas business arrested

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in November.

Police arrested 23-year-old Randy Miller on Saturday on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Miller was involved in a shooting in the 4800 block of west Craig Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

Citing the investigation, police said two males robbed a business in the area. The clerk of the business confronted the two men and they left. The men then returned to the business and fire one shot towards the business.

The second suspect is no longer being sought, police said. No further details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Northwest Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8577 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

