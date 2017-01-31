Raiders' Vegas status unclear without Goldman Sachs deal

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

Goldman Sachs confirmed there is no financing deal for the Raiders' stadium Tuesday morning.

FOX5's Vince Sapienza spoke with Goldman Sachs representatives who said the firm's deal was with Sheldon Adelson and the Raiders, together.

With Adelson withdrawing his financing on Monday night, Goldman Sachs said they do not have a financing deal.

Adelson pulled his $650 million investment after not being involved with the stadium lease proposal.

RELATED

In a statement released Monday, the Adelson family announced they were no longer involved in "any facet of the stadium discussion."

"The Oakland Raiders came before the Las Vegas Stadium Authority last week with a proposed lease agreement that has sent shockwaves through out community," the statement lead. "It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family. We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement; we weren't even aware of its existence."

An Adelson family representative said he doesn't want to speculate, but it is "unlikely" that Adelson would jump back into the deal.

"This obviously changes things, the Adelson's $650 million is a huge whole, $650 million is not a band-aid, that's major surgery to fill a hole like that.," said Clark County Commissioner, Steve Sisolak. "We all got punched in the gut pretty good, we're still working, we're doing everything we possibly can, I'm still on the phones, I'm still meeting with people, still hopeful we'll be able to do something, it's not dead, but it's definitely a set back."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.