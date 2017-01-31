Publicist: Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca passes away

Tony Sacca and Vegas the Show provided entertainment at the annual Customer Service Excellence Luncheon & Awards at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 5, 2010. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca has passed away, his publicist said Tuesday.

Sacca's publicist Jackie Brett said he was not feeling well Monday night and went to the hospital with his wife. She said he died from a heart attack.

Brett said Sacca lived in Los Angeles with his wife and commuted to Las Vegas for his show.

He performed “Tony Sacca’s Vegas the Story” at Bally’s in Las Vegas. According to Caesars Entertainment, the show told the story of Las Vegas’ history through “humor and song.”

Sacca previously performed with his brother, Robert, at the MGM Grand Hotel.

