Las Vegas ranked best place to get married

A couple ties the knot in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas has been ranked the best place in the country to tie the knot, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study analyzed 150 of the largest cities in the United States for average cost of a wedding, venues per capita, hotel availability and more.

WalletHub found that Southern Nevada ranked well for most attractions, best weather and services.

The top five destinations include Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta, Tampa and Cincinnati.

The study found Newark was the worst place to get married.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.