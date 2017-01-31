Customer attacks bartender, patrons at Las Vegas bar

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man attacked an employee and patrons at a local bar Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:01 a.m. at The Las Vegas Eagle bar on 3430 east Tropicana Road, near Pecos Road.

According to police, the bartender asked the suspect to leave because he was falling asleep. The suspect became angry and attacked a 59-year-old patron with a razor and cut him on the neck. The suspect then attacked the bartender and cut him on the hand. The suspect attacked two other people at the bar before running out of the bar.

The suspect was taken into custody by responding officers as he was leaving the scene, police said.

All victims were treated by medical personnel and released, police said.

