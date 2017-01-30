Blood drive planned in memory of fallen detective Chad Parque

A blood drive in memory of detective Chad Parque has been organized by the North Las Vegas Police Department on Thursday.

The drive takes place at the North Las Vegas City Hall in room 210 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees should register for an appointment on redcrossblood.org.

Detective Parque was killed in a wrong-way crash while on duty on Jan. 7.

