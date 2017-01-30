Clark County School District announces new school names

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees revealed the names for the upcoming seven new school campuses on Monday.

Each school name was picked based on public figures that left a positive legacy with their contributions to the community and public education, according to a release from CCSD.

CCSD said six schools are scheduled to open in August in time for the new school year. The seventh school will likely open early 2018.

Shelley Berkley Elementary School at Maule Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive: Shelley Berkley currently serves as Senior Provost of Touro University Nevada. She is a former congresswoman, and served eight years on the Nevada System of Higher Education University Board of Regents.

Jan Jones Blackhurst Elementary School at Chartan Avenue and Pioneer Way: Jan Jones Blackhurst is a former mayor of Las Vegas. She was first elected in 1991 and served two consecutive terms.

Lomie G. Heard Elementary School at Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane: Lonnie G. Heard previously had a school named after her on Nellis Aiforce base, but the school closed after the 2015-2016 school year. Heard worked at CCSD 27 years.

Dr. Beverly S. Mathis Elementary School at Arville Street and Mesa Verde Lane: Dr. Beverly S. Mathis currently works for The Public Education Foundation. She previously served as principal for 16 years at Booker Elementary school. Mathis first got her start as a teacher in CCSD for 17 years.

Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School at Ford Avenue and Riley Street: Don and Dee Snyder are actively involved with many local nonprofit organizations. Dee currently serves on the board of the Discovery Children's Museum. Don facilitated a student partnership with The Smith Center for Performing Arts.

Josh Stevens Elementary School at Dave Wood Circle and East Galleria Drive: John Stevens, a CCSD student, died from an accident at 12-years-old. His family created the John Stevens Foundation to inspire kindness among children. The foundation currently serves more than 115 schools within CCSD and a total of 350 schools in 11 states.

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School at Antelope Ridge Drive: Rosemary Vassiliadis is the first woman to serve as the Clark County Director of Aviation when elected in 2013. Billy Vassiliadis campaigns for ballot measures that benefit public education. His work helped generate more than $6.8 billion, which was used in the construction of 232 schools and various renovations.

