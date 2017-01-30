Mt. Charleston evacuation notice canceled

A reduced risk of an avalanche prompted Clark County to cancel its voluntary evacuation notice on Mt. Charleston.

Kyle and Lee Canyon residents were told of the dangers recent heavy snowfall could bring in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area (SMNRA).

County emergency managers said Monday there was less risk, but said the possibility of an avalanche remained.

"Following this weekend's weather and visitation activity on the mountain, we believe we can lift the voluntary evacuation notice for residents of Kyle and Lee canyons, but we want to caution the visiting public that the risk of avalanche continues in the remote areas of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area," Clark County Fire Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said in a release.

The U.S. Forest Service continues recommended visitors to avoid trails or landscapes with slopes greater than 30 degrees.

Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said parking on the mountain and 'snow play areas' was extremely limited because of heavy on the shoulders along highways.

Road information be found by dialing 511 within Nevada, 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada.

A Clark County spokesperson warned that the presence of people, new snow and wind can trigger avalanches.