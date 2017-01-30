2 men accused of woman's kidnapping in Vegas that ended in NM

Two men were charged with first degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy, after allegedly abducting a 28-year-old woman Monday.

The woman was found alive in New Mexico after her abduction in Southern Nevada was bound with chains around her body and handcuffs around her wrist, according to authorities.

Jack William Morgan, 31, and Samuel Lee Brown 19, were booked in the Santa Fe County Detention Center Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police elaborated on their traffic stop late Monday night of a white mini-van that was described in a "be on the lookout" bulletin out of Las Vegas. Police made the stop near La Puebla, NM at about 11 p.m.

Law enforcement located two men inside and the woman bound with visible injuries in the back of the mini-van. Police took the driver, Morgan, and passenger, Brown, into custody.

The woman was evaluated at a nearby hospital and later released, NMSP said.

The stop stemmed from what police in Las Vegas described as an incident involving a woman being forcibly taken from an apartment. Las Vegas Metro police said the kidnapping took place at about 10:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard.

According to Officer Danny Cordero, of Metro, a resident in the complex heard a nearby struggle. The person then witnessed a woman who was partially clothed being forcibly taken from an apartment.

Police said they were seeking a white mini-van with Texas license that had the first two characters "CT" on it.

BREAKING: @LVMPD investigating kidnapping of adult. Say woman was "forcibly taken from her residence" at about 10:30 this morning @FOX5Vegas — Eric Hilt FOX5 (@ericmhilt) January 31, 2017

New Mexico law enforcement said Metro's investigation led to tips that the victim and the suspects may be heading to the town of Española. An investigation is ongoing.

