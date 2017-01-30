Henderson dentist pleads guilty to falsely claiming disability

A Henderson dentist pleaded guilty to wrongfully collecting insurance benefits.

According to the Nevada General's office, Frank Duke Nguyen, 45, wrongfully received more than $141,000 in disability insurance benefits from Nov. 2011, through Mar. 2014.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt reported that Nguyen lied to RiverSource Life Insurance, saying he wasn't working during that time. However, he was still working full-time as a dentist.

"Insurance companies depend on the honesty and integrity of their claimants, and when one claimant tries to fraudulently obtain benefits, taxpayers have to pay the price," Laxalt said in a written statement. "My office will continue to dedicate resources toward investigating and prosecuting individuals seeking benefits they are not entitled to."

Nguyen faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for felony fraud. He's scheduled to be sentenced May 23.

The felony case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Unit.

