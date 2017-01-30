Jury convicts Las Vegas woman in murder plot of husband

A gavel is shown in an undated image. (File)

A jury convicted a Las Vegas woman who was accused of plotting to kill her husband more than six years ago.

Brandy Stutzman was found guilty Monday on first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon charges. Jurors were ordered back in court Wednesday to begin deliberating her sentence.

Brandy Stutzman faces a possible death sentence in the 2010 killing of 32-year-old Joe Stutzman. She could become the only woman on Nevada's death row.

The prosecution contended Brandy Stutzman wanted her husband dead so she could get his life insurance proceeds. The defense argues that Jeremiah Merriweather killed Joe Stutzman on his own out of love for Brandy Stutzman.

Merriweather pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He faces 21 years to life in prison.

