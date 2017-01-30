Ethel M Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes Rules

OFFICIAL RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Ethel M Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (”P.T.”) on February 1, 2017 and ends February 1, 2017. Sponsor(s): KVVU-TV/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV5 Drive, Henderson, NV; Ethel M 2, Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, NV

ENTRY: Watch MORE on KVVU on February 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-888-369-5946. The 5th caller answered by KVVU is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the 5th caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined. Potential winners must respond within two (2) days of notification and confirm eligibility or prize will be forfeited.

Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the KVVU viewing area, who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KVVU within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING:

On February 1, 2017 one (1) winner during the contest period will receive one (1) Ethel M Valentine’s Day Chocolate Basket to include various chocolates and a chocolate tasting certificate for four(4). Approximate retail value $254.00. Travel, gratuities, and accommodations not included.

Tickets/Vouchers are subject to issuer terms and conditions. Winner is responsible for transportation to/from event. All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below by COB on February 6, 2017. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the day following the drawings on February 1, 2017, and must pick-up prize redemption information at 25 TV5 Drive, Henderson, NV by close of business on February 6, 2017. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet

eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if KVVU is unable to contact potential winner(s) by telephone and if potential winners do not respond to any telephone message from Sponsors within two (2) days of notification to confirm eligibility, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, Sponsors will attempt to contact two (2) additional potential winner(s) and if unable to contact potential alternates and confirm eligibility by 2/3/17, the prize will be given to Opportunity Village. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, NV state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after February 30, 2017 to Winners’ List/Ethel M Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes at the KVVU address above.