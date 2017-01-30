MGM launches Las Vegas-themed emojis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MGM launches Las Vegas-themed emojis

MGM Resorts launched Las Vegas-themed emojis for Andriod and iOS users. (Source: MGM Resorts International) MGM Resorts launched Las Vegas-themed emojis for Andriod and iOS users. (Source: MGM Resorts International)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

MGM Resorts added another way to share your experience at the Las Vegas properties with emojis.

The company launched more than 20 different Las Vegas and MGM Resorts-themed images, such as the Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Red Rock Canyon, a slot machine and the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

It is available to both Andriod and iOS users.

To download, search for “Las Vegas Stickers Pack by MGM Resorts International." Once the download has been completed, the sticker pack can be accessed through the text message keyboard. 

