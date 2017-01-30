Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Rancho, Torrey Pines

A crash shut down the intersection at Rancho Drive and Torrey Pines Drive on Jan. 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Jan. 27.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 22-year-old Jeffery Ray Brooks, of Las Vegas, died in the crash.

Police said Brooks was riding a motorcycle near Rancho Drive and Torrey Pines when he crashed with another vehicle.

Police believe Brooks was speeding at the time of the crash.

Brooks was transported to University Medical Center where he later died, police said. The 50-year-old driver of the other vehicle was expected to be okay.

