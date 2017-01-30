Gas prices increase in Las Vegas

Gas prices rose over the last week in Las Vegas.

According to GasBuddy the average cost of gasoline in the Valley rose 0.3 percent, averaging $2.41 per gallon. The average cost of fuel in the state is $2.46 per gallon.

Including the change in price, gas prices Sunday were 10.9 cents higher per gallon than the same day last year and 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

In nearby San Bernardino, the average price of gasoline is$2.79 per gallon and in Riverside the average price is $2.77 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

This compares to the national average of $2.26 per gallon, GasBuddy said. The national price dropped 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week. It was also 6.7 cents per gallon lower than last month and stands 46.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year.

"For the 22nd straight day, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped, the longest such streak since last summer," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Average prices now stand at their lowest thus far in 2017 and the lowest since before Christmas, thanks primarily to weak demand for gasoline and also bulging inventories of gasoline."

