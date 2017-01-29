Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting

QUEBEC CITY (AP) -- The president of a Quebec City mosque says five are dead in the shooting in his mosque in the provincial capital.
Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call.
Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects have been arrested.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
----
Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
