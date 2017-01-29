Metro seeks public's help to identify armed robber

Detectives are searching for an armed robber that threatened to harm a woman and her children Tuesday Jan. 24.

An adult male approached the woman as she placed her two young children in her vehicle at 7 a.m in the 7000 block of Grandiose Court. The suspect demanded her property and threatened to harm the woman's children if she did not comply.

The suspect fled the scene in a two-door grey Hyundai. He has been seen in the area driving a Ford or Toyota four-door dark pickup truck as well.

The wanted man is described as a white male in his 30's, approximately 5'10" tall with a thin build, and weighs about 170 pounds. During this robbery, the suspect wore a orange beard to disguise his appearance.

If you have any information on this man, contact Las Vegas Metro Police Detective Morgan at 702-807-3181. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555.

