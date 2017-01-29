Organization plans protest against Trump's travel ban - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Organization plans protest against Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File) Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A local organization is planning to protest at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Nevada NOW, The National Organization for Women, said the non-profit will hold a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban starting at 3 p.m.

Other local activism organizations have also been asked to join the fight against the ban’s implementation in Nevada according to Nevada NOW.

The local protest joins others seen across the country, and Trump's immigration order has also sparked a worldwide reaction.

