Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire Sunday morning at a complex inside North Las Vegas.

A structure fire was reported by the North Las Vegas Fire Department just after 10:15 a.m. inside a community located near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units were also called to assist in the blaze.

@LasVegasFD has several units assisting North Las Vegas FD at a 2-Alarm condo fire on Civic Center Dr. PIO1 E1,201,8,10, T1,8, R301,201, B1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 29, 2017

The fire remains under investigation as crews continued work at the scene.

