Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire Sunday morning at a complex inside North Las Vegas.

A structure fire was reported by the North Las Vegas Fire Department just after 10:15 a.m. inside a community located near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units were also called to assist in the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation as crews continued work at the scene.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this situation when more information becomes available.

