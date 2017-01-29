PD: Speed a factor in fatal crash on Vegas Drive

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident in the north part of town early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Vegas Drive and Robin Street, just east of Simmons Street, at about 2:55 a.m. with a reported crash.

Police said a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Vegas Drive when it crossed over the median and struck a retaining wall near that intersection. The SUV then flipped over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Metro Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and fatal detail was investigating the incident with initial reports indicating speed was a factor in the crash.

Traffic restrictions were in place in the area of the accident for the fatal investigation.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

