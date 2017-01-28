Suspect killed in attempted home burglary in Las Vegas identified

A suspected burglar who was killed after a vigilant neighbor filed multiple shots during a fight Saturday in a Spring Valley community has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's office, 19-year-old Donavon Johnson died in the incident.

Las Vegas Metro officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in a neighborhood near West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail Saturday afternoon around 6:30 p.m., according to information released by Metro police.

Officers located Johnson suffering from four gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers. The Metro Homicide Unit's investigation concluded that a female was seen possibly casing the area through a home surveillance camera.

A male neighbor was contacted by an unknown individual to assist with the situation. Once outside, the neighbor was confronted by Johnson and a fight ensued as the neighbor attempted to dial 9-1-1 from his cell phone.

Several shots were fired by the neighbor's concealed gun, which struck Johnson multiple times.

Johnson was transported to the University Medical Center's Trauma Center in extremely critical condition, according to police. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.

This marked the 13th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

