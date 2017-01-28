Vegas police: Stabbing victim's stepfather accused in his killing

A man accused of stabbing and killing another man in the east Las Vegas Valley over the weekend was the stepfather of the victim, detectives stated.

An arrest report released Tuesday for Arnold Whitehead, 54, stated the suspect and the victim - 34-year-old Detroy Horn - was in a heated argument at an apartment belonging to the victim's relative Saturday evening. The relative told both Whitehead and Horn to leave.

According to the report, a witness to the incident told police she saw a man, who was identified as Horn, trying to run away when the suspect grabbed and stabbed him in the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue.

"Leave me alone, stop bro," the arrest report stated Horn as saying, which was stated by the witness.

After police were called, officers located Horn with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Whitehead was not present at the scene.

A camera captured the incident. Police said relatives of the victim were able to identify Whitehead as the person who stabbed Horn when they were shown the footage. One of the relatives also identified Whitehead as Horn's stepfather. Crime scene investigators also found a shoe print in blood at the scene.

Officers obtained an address for Whitehead's residence, where they found the front door open and heard sounds of screaming from inside. Police located Whitehead in a bathroom and took him into custody, the arrest report read.

Police executed a search warrant on Whitehead, who was wearing shoes that were similar to the shoe print pattern at the scene. The arrest report did not state whether Whitehead spoke to detectives regarding the incident. A motive was also not expressed.

Whitehead was booked into Clark County Detention Center on murder with a deadly weapon.

It is the 12th homicide investigated by Metro police in 2017.

