McDonald's, Wal-Mart evacuated after grease fire

A grease fire at the McDonald's inside a Las Vegas area Wal-Mart forced an evacuation and brief closure of the store Saturday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Wal-Mart Superstore, located at 2310 E. Serene Ave., near Eastern Avenue after 11 a.m.

Upon arrival firefighters found a fire on the grill at the McDonald's that was unable to be extinguished by the restaurant's own fire suppression system.

The CCFD said fire crews were able to quickly get the flames out with their own dry chemical extinguisher and prevented the fire from extension or further damage.

McDonald's will be closed indefinitely according to fire officials and the Wal-Mart was also evacuated, because of the incident.

The superstore was closed while the Southern Nevada Health Department completed an inspection of the store's produce department and to make sure everything was safe for the public according to Clark County fire.

An additional resource was also requested from the Henderson Fire Department for assistance in this call.

No further information was released by fire officials at this time.

