Mega Millions jackpot won at Primm Valley Lotto

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2017 was won at the Nevada state line Friday night.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Primm Valley Lotto store located in Nipton, California, on the Nevada state line.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 17, 37, 53, 54, 61 with the Mega Ball 8. Mega Millions officials said the jackpot was worth an estimated $188 million, with $112 million of it in cash.

The jackpot had been growing since it was last won on Nov. 18 in Georgia, and was the largest since the summer of 2016 when the payoff was $536 million in Indiana.

Since the Georgia win there was more than $23 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions jackpot now resets to $15 million, $8 million cash, and the next drawing will be Jan. 31.

