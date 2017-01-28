Police search for 2 men involved in armed robbery

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery at a business located in the west part of town.

Detectives said the men robbed numerous people inside an establishment in the 3600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Spring Mountain Road, on Jan. 26.

The suspects, described only as black male adults by police, robbed the victims at gunpoint and escaped the business before police arrived according to Metro.

Authorities have not released what items the men got away with, but said one of the suspects was indeed armed with a handgun during the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Metro Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.