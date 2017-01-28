Thieves take trailer belonging to 'Counting Cars' star

Szabo says this truck was involved in the theft of his trailer.

A trailer belonging to a reality television personality from Las Vegas disappeared in what the owner believes was a theft.

"Rockin'" Roli Szabo, who stars on History Channel's Counting Cars, said he keeps detailing equipment in the trailer.

According to Szabo, the trailer was taken from the parking lot of Mango's Beach Bar near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

In surveillance video taken from the bar, several people take part in the theft. The players are seen driving up to it and then approaching it on foot. All told, the theft takes nearly 15 minutes as they hooked the trailer to a truck and took off.

To Scazbo, the trailer holds a big part of his livelihood.

"They're stealing my equipment, my business," said Szabo. "If they knew whose trailer it was, then they're even dumber, because they should know people are going to see. People are going to recognize it."

Szabo points to his face, name, phone number and his business' title - Counts Kustom Cross - on the trailer.

"You can't just pull the trailer around. You're towing a billboard!" he pointed.

Szabo said detailing tools are worth thousands. The trailer contained just a few tires and rims along with some waste.

As for the thieves, Szabo said they are messing with his whole career.

"Don't steal somebody's work. They don't know my detailing equipment is not in the trailer. So, they would steal my work. How I provide for my family."

