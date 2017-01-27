Raiders preferred stadium site littered with infrastructure issues

The Raiders prefer the plot just off Russell Road due to their opportunity to own the land rather than lease it. (FOX5)

The Raiders decided they would like their next stadium to be on Russell Road in Las Vegas, but there's a lot of work to do before the site is ready.

The 62.58 acres of land just to the north of Russell Road is large enough for a stadium, but parking and tailgating might be tricky.

"Clearly, they will not be able to use all surface parking," said Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. "There'd have to be some garages built."

When was the last time you saw someone fire up the grill inside of a parking garage?

Sisolak said many people would likely park on the Strip and tailgate at various parties hosted by the casinos and hotels. He said the current plan is to build a large pedestrian bridge that crosses over Interstate 15 so people can walk from the Strip to the stadium. He also said the monorail route would be extended to the stadium.

All of this is expensive.

Current pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Boulevard cost about $6 million or $7 million, according to Sisolak. This proposed pedestrian bridge would be significantly larger.

"You've got to remember that on game day you've got 65,000 people," said Sisolak. "There'd have to be some adjustment here."

The word "adjustment" might be an understatement.

Polaris Road, to the west of the proposed stadium, would need to be widened.

Hacienda Avenue, to the north of the proposed stadium, would also need to be widened.

Dean Martin Drive, to the east of the proposed stadium, doesn't have any freeway access.

Interstate 15 only has one ramp in the area. Currently, drivers on Russell Road turning toward the stadium have to wait for a street light to turn green. Maybe a dozen cars drive through. Then it turns red again.

Sisolak said the current system would have traffic backed up all the way to Sahara.

"How do you get that many cars out of here?" he said. "I think a lot of it is going to come down to strictly money. How much is it going to cost to get this site ready?"

Despite all the challenges, Sisolak said Las Vegas has always been known for turning tumbleweeds into tourism. He believes engineers will find a way to figure everything out.



Still, it doesn't get much bigger than the NFL.

"They like this site better, the Raiders do," he said. "Have they locked in, 110 percent, that this is where it's going to be built? I don't think so."

It's not too late for the Raiders to change their mind. Another proposed stadium site at the Bali Hai Golf Club on Las Vegas Blvd has better access to Interstate 215 and Interstate 15, but it may interfere with flights at McCarran International Airport.

Sisolak said the Raiders prefer the Russell Road location because the team would be able to own the land instead of leasing it. It's one of the main reasons they want to get out of the Coliseum in Oakland.

"It seems like an insurmountable task, but you take it a little bit at a time," he said. "Cautious optimism I'd say would be the right way to go. We've got a long long way to go."

Seventy-five percent of NFL owners must approve the Raiders' move to Las Vegas before the relocation is official.

