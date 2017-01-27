Henderson killer's appeal denied by Nevada Supreme Court

A Henderson man, convicted for killing his mother in 2009, had an appeal rejected by the Nevada Supreme Court this week.

Legal representatives for Richard Kravetz claimed the district court made mistakes in allowing improper evidence that lead to his guilty verdict.

The court found that any errors made didn't effect the case's outcome and his life sentence was affirmed.

The Associated Press reports that Kravetz and his mother, Sara, got into an argument over a trust left by her husband. Police said Kravetz handcuffed her and beat her with a piece of wood, shown in court documents.

Kravetz maintained her fractured skull resulted from a fall at her home. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an eight to 20-year consecutive term.

