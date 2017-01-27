Family of Pahrump crash victim attends DUI suspect's hearing

Photo of the car Weir, Choiniere were riding in

A sea of orange filled a Nye County courtroom on Friday.

The family of Christine Weir, who died as a result of a crash last September, noted the color was their loved one's favorite color.

"This is Chrissy," her aunt said referencing her necklace. "These are her ashes. We just got them today."

Weir was engaged to be married when she was killed in the wreck. She was less than a month away from her wedding date.

Weir's fiance, Brian Choiniere, was driving her to work when they were hit at the intersection of Dandelion and Honeysuckle streets in Pahrump.

In court Friday, Choiniere testified the last thing he remembered was talking to his fiance about an upcoming parade. He then recalled a man telling him he had been in an accident as he helped him from the wreck.

"They told me [Christine] didn't make it," Choiniere said.

According to Nye County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Winn was responsible for the crash. She was over legal blood-alcohol limit of .08. She appeared in court Friday for her preliminary hearing.

Alan Nunes and his wife also testified at the hearing. The couple said they heard a crash and ran out to help.

"When I first approached the car [Brian] was moaning," Nunes said. "[Brian] asked me not to shine a light on [Christine] because he did not want to see her that way."

Weir died at the scene while Choiniere was severely injured. Though he survived, Choiniere spent months recovering, with fractures to his ribs and collarbone, as well as other injuries.

"Poor Brian. He looks so terrible," Christine's aunt observed. "He has lost so much weight. and he didn't even describe all his injuries. His ear was [nearly] severed off."

Deputies testified Winn was tested twice, failing both of them. She was taken to the Nye County Detention Center. But, before she was fully booked, Judge Kent Jaspeson released her.

"It has to do with the father of her child [a sheriff's deputy], and she's related to the judge," Christine's father, Jim Weir said. Fox5 has not been able to confirm Winn's relationship to Judge Jasperson.

After public outcry, Winn turned herself back in and was charged with two felonies.

"She knows she did it. She knows she was drinking. Just plead guilty and give us a little peace," Christine's aunt said.

"I feel for [Ashley Winn] too, I don't wish ill on anyone. I just want justice," Jim Weir said.

A judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial. Winn will be back in court March 13.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.