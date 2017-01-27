Vegas police identify suspect in homeless man's killing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas police identify suspect in homeless man's killing

Mario Velasco (Source: LVMPD) Mario Velasco (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS

A man who is already behind bars was identified as the suspect in a homicide case involving a homeless person back in December, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, detectives determined Mario Velasco, 26, was the suspect in a Nov. 10 deadly shooting that happened near East Owens Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Velasco was arrested in December on unrelated charges.

Police said Velasco was rebooked Thursday on a murder with a deadly weapon charge in connection to the November incident.

In the killing, police said the victim was laying on the sidewalk when he was shot once in the chest. Police did not immediately identify a motive in the killing.

Police are still seeking information on the homicide. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

