2nd suspect arrested in killing of man, young mother

Police arrested Thursday the second suspect connected to a deadly shooting that killed two people, including a young mother, near downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Terrell Stewart, 31, was taken into custody in the area of West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard.

Stewart was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and a count each of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

RELATED

Earlier this week, police arrested Allen Durwin, 31, in connection to the Jan. 18 shooting that happened near Washington Avenue and H Street.

The incident left Alyssa Nicole Velasco, 27, and Manghum Myron, 33, dead. A third person who was also shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to the victim's family, a child belonging to Velasco was also in the home at the time but was not harmed.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the gunmen knocked on the door of an apartment and were let in before the shooting.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.