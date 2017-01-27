Report: Suspect shot victim over dispute for seat at OK Corral

An armed man who was arrested in connection to a homicide at OK Corral nightclub Thursday shot the victim after he refused to give him his seat.

According to the arrest report, Joel Nuno-Cruz went to Ok Corral with a woman he recently met. The pair sat at a table with the victim, Alberto Sanchez-De La Torre, and his friends. Over the course of the night, Nuno-Cruz and the woman left the table to go dancing and when they returned Sanchez De-La Torre was in his seat. Nuno-Cruz asked him to get up, but Sanchez-De La Torre ignored him. Nuno-Cruz immediately left.

The woman told police she thought Nuno-Cruz was going to the restroom, but he instead left the club. She followed him outside and Nuno-Cruz said Sanchez-De-La Torre disrespected them, so he was upset.

The woman said she left the club with Nuno-Cruz in her vehicle, but he later stopped the car, left the vehicle and told her to leave. The woman left and said she had not seen Nuno-Cruz since then.

Police said about 13 minutes later Nuno-Cruz returned to the club, walked straight to Sanchez-De La Torre, and shot him several times before leaving the scene.

Nuno-Cruz was captured by police after a manhunt Thursday night. He was arrested on murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police said Nuno-Cruz was also wanted in connection to a string of robberies.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.