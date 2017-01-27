Woman shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas identified

A woman who was found shot to death in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Jasmin Rochell Haley died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Police found Haley unresponsive in the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive, near Alexander Road and Pecos Road.

Investigators believe there was a gathering at Haley’s home before her roommate discovered her body.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-35-5555.

