Amputation hazard prompts IKEA beach chair recall

Swedish-based retailer IKEA recalled its line of folding beach chairs due to an amputation hazard to fingertips. (Source: IKEA) Swedish-based retailer IKEA recalled its line of folding beach chairs due to an amputation hazard to fingertips. (Source: IKEA)
Folding beach chairs sold at IKEA stores are under a recall due to "fingertip amputation hazards," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The store's line of "MYSINGSÖ" beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and amputation hazards to fingertips, IKEA's website said.

The store urged customers who purchased the chairs to bring it back to any IKEA store for a full refund. IKEA said a proof of purchase is not required.

IKEA received five reports in Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia from users sustaining injuries, the store said.

People can get more info on the recall at this link or at 1-888-966-4532.

